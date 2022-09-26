JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a severed water line has caused 1,000 customers to be placed under a boil water notice.
They said a contractor inadvertently severed the water line for this area.
Due to the loss in water pressure, the city’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following areas:
- [7300-8899] Gary Road, Byram: 39272
- Gary Drive
- Glen Haven Subdivision
- Glennhaven Drive
- Glennhaven Court
- Glenn Oak Circle
- Cedar Glenn Drive
- Brank Creek Drive
- Red Oak Cove
- Cedar Glenn Cove
- Trelles Cove
- Highland Cove
- Azalea Cove
- Glennwood Cove
- Ridge Place
- Redwood Cove
- Holybush Place
- Glennoak Circle
- Eagle Nest Subdivision
- Eagle Nest Drive
- Freedom Cove
- Highpoint Drive
- Mountain Crest Drive
- Golden Eagle Drive
- Talon Cove
- Canyon Cove
- Lake Ridgelea Subdivision
- Turtle Road
- Park Avenue
- Mary Lane
- Lake Shore Drive
- Oak Avenue
- Pike Avenue
- Ridgelea Road
- Lure Avenue
- Meadow Lane
- S. Ridge Road
- E. Ridge Road
- Bob White Street
- Rod Street
- Reel Street
- Hook Street
- W. Ridge Road
- Horse Shoe Circle
- Line Street
- Spinning Street
All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.
For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.