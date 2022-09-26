JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a severed water line has caused 1,000 customers to be placed under a boil water notice.

They said a contractor inadvertently severed the water line for this area.

Due to the loss in water pressure, the city’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following areas:

[7300-8899] Gary Road, Byram: 39272

Gary Drive

Glen Haven Subdivision

Glennhaven Drive

Glennhaven Court

Glenn Oak Circle

Cedar Glenn Drive

Brank Creek Drive

Red Oak Cove

Cedar Glenn Cove

Trelles Cove

Highland Cove

Azalea Cove

Glennwood Cove

Ridge Place

Redwood Cove

Holybush Place

Glennoak Circle

Eagle Nest Subdivision

Eagle Nest Drive

Freedom Cove

Highpoint Drive

Mountain Crest Drive

Golden Eagle Drive

Talon Cove

Canyon Cove

Lake Ridgelea Subdivision

Turtle Road

Park Avenue

Mary Lane

Lake Shore Drive

Oak Avenue

Pike Avenue

Ridgelea Road

Lure Avenue

Meadow Lane

S. Ridge Road

E. Ridge Road

Bob White Street

Rod Street

Reel Street

Hook Street

W. Ridge Road

Horse Shoe Circle

Line Street

Spinning Street

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.