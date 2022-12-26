JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice after several main water breaks. Jackson neighbors say they are growing tired of the city’s water crisis.

Neighbors are not happy about the latest boil water advisory, some saying they’ve been without water for the last 72 hours. City officials say despite their best efforts to increase water pressure, pressure levels are not increasing.

On Monday, crews were working to find leaks in the water system, which they believe resulted in the loss of water.

In the meantime, the city has been helping to get water to its people, but for many it’s a problem that’s gone on for too long, with no solution in sight.

“We were just under a boil water alert and now the pipes have busted. The whole water pressure is low. You know, it’s just a disaster to me,” said a Jackson resident.

“The infrastructure concerning the water system has been bad for years. So, is no surprise that the water turned out like it did for Christmas. It should have been fixed years and years ago.”

City officials say they don’t know when water pressure will be restored.