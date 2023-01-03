JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While the boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the capital city, some south Jackson and Byram residents are still without water.

Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks hosted Monday’s night town hall with the third-party manager Ted Henifin. The two had a number of priorities when it comes to the city’s water, but one of the top priorities is getting information about the water out to the public more frequently.

South Jackson residents are frustrated after spending their holidays without running water.

According to Henifin, water pressure could be restored to south Jackson this week. Henifin said he’s committed to ending the water crisis but acknowledges there is a lot of work to be done. He said one of the biggest setbacks is the lack of records kept on the water distribution system.

“It’s not pressurizing the whole system because it’s leaking out in places. We don’t know where the valves are, we don’t know what position they’re in. We don’t have records of that. I haven’t been able to find that information. We don’t have a model. We don’t know anything about how our system works in response, so we are now building that model,” said Henifin.

Communication is also a major issue that both Jackson and Byram city officials hope will change.

“People have questions and people want clarity. I think that that is important because people need to know how to prepare,” said Banks.

Henifin said he has hired someone to help get information out to the public more frequently, and he will be working on a better system to report leaks, billing issues and all other water-related issues to the city over the next few months.

There were also concerns about the $600,000,000 federal dollars coming to Jackson for the water infrastructure. Henifin said those funds have strict guidance, regulations, and protection around them, so the money will be properly allocated.