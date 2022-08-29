JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water system has been under a boil water notice for a month, and due to flooding from the Pearl River, neighbors are also experiencing a lack of water pressure.

In regard to the city’s ongoing water crisis, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) believes the state needs to intervene.

“Our understanding is the water and sewer system serving 250,000 citizens of the State and numerous businesses is at the brink of collapsing. We have grave concerns for citizens’ health and safety. It is apparent the cities served by the system do not have the assets to address this issue in a timely manner and effectively for the longer term. I believe it is time for the state to take an active role in finding a solution—both short term and long term,” he said.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn (R-Miss.) agreed.

“I’ve been contacted by hospitals, businesses and schools pleading that something be done to address the water crisis in Jackson. Unfortunately, the city leadership has not presented a permanent solution or a comprehensive plan. These groups have turned to the state for help, and it seems we will have to evaluate what options might be available,” Gunn said.

This comes after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he had a “fully outlined” plan to address the city’s water crisis.

Five senators also signed off on a letter to Governor Tate Reeves asking him to call a special legislative session.

The people of Jackson, Byram, Ridgeland and Hinds County are in day 32 of a boil water notice. Water pressure issues are shutting down schools, businesses and government offices. Raw sewer discharge has closed the Pearl River. We need to act now. This issue is too important to wait until January and the 2023 regular legislative session. We are the confident Jackson legislative delegation can work with you, Lt. Governor Hosemann, Speaker Gunn and city leaders to find a solution. District 27 Senator Hillman Frazier, District 26 Senator John Horhn, District 25 Senator Walter Michael, District 29 Senator David Blount and District 28 Senator Sollie Norwood