JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman claimed that members have not fully briefed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) updates regarding the Jackson’s water infrastructure issues.

As the Jackson City Council prepares to vote on the EPA contract on Thursday, all members are not on board.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said he refuses to blindly vote towards a contract that they know so little about.

“How do you vote on something that you haven’t read?” questioned Stokes. “Not what somebody told you. They can later say why I didn’t say that. We talking about who is in there. I need a copy to read, so I can understand what’s in there. And that should be elementary.”

Stokes said that neither council members or citizens who have been adversely affected by the ongoing water crisis can get a seat at the table to hear updates from the EPA.

“That council person can explain to other council members what’s going on,” said Stokes. “Let’s go to this man over here off Fortification who didn’t have water cause the pipe burst. Why? They didn’t have him dare to speak up.”

Multiple councilmembers said they were not involved in the negotiations between Jackson and the EPA.