JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said high water bills are crippling many people in the city, and they need a better way to fight them.

The high bills are no stranger to residents and businesses in the capital city. Stokes is calling for a way for residents to have an appeal process to dispute those high bills.

The councilman said residents should be able to go to a location in Hinds County.

“There’s no appeal process. So, they talk to people at phone centers. They go to these payments centers. Those who cannot give them authority to not to pay or to appeal. And what they are seeing is that JXN Water, the federal government, whoever is going to be in charge, need to create an appeal process with citizens who really do not owe some of these new high water bills,” Stokes said.

The councilman said he plans to address the issue at the next City Council meeting.