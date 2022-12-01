JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has hired an interim third-party manager to get the water system back on track.

Bringing in more than 40 years of experience in public works and water systems with him, Ted Henifin has been tasked with maintaining, improving and correcting Jackson’s water system.

According to Henifin, there is much work to be done on the staffing and water distribution sides of our system. While many repairs and projects are set to take place over the course of one year, he said gaining the trust of Jackson residents could take much longer.

“Trust can’t be instilled with some words until we can deliver a regular, uninterrupted, clean and safe drinking water to every household in Jackson all the time. It could be years before we can rebuild trust,” he said.

Henifin will also be responsible for improving the city’s water billing system. Henifin said his priorities for when he arrives in Jackson will be fully staffing the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility and then focus on work force development for the plant.