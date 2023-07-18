JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents met with Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin during a town hall on Tuesday, July 18. The focus of the meeting was to give residents transparency with the water system.

The meeting address issues pertaining to water bills, payment information, an update on the water plant and safe drinking water for Jacksonians.

Residents are frustrated knowing that their water could be turned off due to high water bills. Henifin said he’s focused on getting the billing situation fixed by the end of the year.

“We somewhat got the system stable, nowhere near the condition it needs to be long term, but it’s stable at the moment. We got contract operators at the plants, and we are turning our attention to the billing system getting fixed by the end of the year,” he said.

The meeting provided updates on the water system, but one Jackson resident said she wants to see less talk and more action.

“Until I see some results no, I’m not satisfied. That sewer is still leaking in front of my house. I been complaining with this for three years, young man. So with just him telling me this tonight, I don’t believe nothing. Look, the water bill place, I’ve been going to them for the last three years. I ain’t got no results from them. So, why should I believe them? You know what I’m saying. I’m just being honest. When I see them come out there tearing that street up in front of my house, when they tear up Amite, ’cause they gone have to tear the whole street up. When they tear the street up, then I’ll believe something is happening,” said Pamelia Sanders, who lives in Jackson.

Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5, hosted the town hall. He said it will take time to regain public trust.

“It takes time. You have to show a good track record in order to get the trust. I mean in order to get folks comfortable that their bill is right. In order for them to be comfortable that water is safe, it takes time, and you have to consistently do this before you can ask them for their trust. And so, I think we’re getting to more trust on the water quality side. But on the billing side, e still have a long way to go,” Hartley said.

Residents said they want more answers about how they can prevent their water being turned off and when they can expect conditions to improve.

Anyone who has an issue with their water can contact JXN Water at 601-500-5200.