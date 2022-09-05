JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water woes have made headlines across the United States.

WJTV 12 News asked travelers at the Jackson airport, as they arrived, about their perceptions on the water crisis. They said it’s not a good look for the city.

“I think it looks bad. I think it looks like there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and, you know, I don’t know what the hiring situation is for staffing and stuff like that, but I think that there’s can be a big step up to get things to where they need to be,” stated one traveler.

People also said it’s unfortunate that the city has been dealing with water issues for years.