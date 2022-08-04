JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Customers who are on the City of Jackson’s surface water system remain under a boil water notice until further notice.

Jackson leaders said water samples taken on Wednesday, August 3 showed a higher than standard level of turbidity. They said the cloudiness was caused by the use of lime to increase pH levels.

According to officials, samples showed a turbidity level of 3.5 turbidity units, which is above the standard of .30 turbidity units.

Customers are advised to boil their drinking water for one minute before using it.

Leaders said the city will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on a daily basis while the boil water notice remains in effect.

Officials said the use of lime is being monitored to ensure consistent levels are maintained. They also said the cause of the treatment lapse has been identified and improvements are being made at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant to address the issue.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information about the notice, customers can call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1875 after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

City leaders said crews will continue to take water samples and provide updates once testing is completed.