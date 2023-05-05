JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Treasury on the behalf of Jackson residents against the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and the state of Mississippi.

The group claims MDEQ and the state violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Department of Treasury Title VI regulations of non-discrimination for benefits based on race, color or national origin due to discriminatory funding in the Jackson water crisis.

“In 2021, Mississippi was given millions of dollars to address its numerous infrastructure challenges,” said SPLC Mississippi state director Waikinya Clanton. “Yet communities, like Jackson, still await receipt of allocated funding provided for in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA ). Clean, safe, and drinkable water is a human right. The people of Jackson are suffering daily. Residents and business owners are paying a costly price for the gross negligence of state leadership. Jackson is a majority Black city, where some of the most vulnerable and most severely impacted communities live. This situation deserves a thorough look into the improper, discriminatory and negligent actions of the state.”

According to the SPLC, the Mississippi Legislature voted to allow cities like Jackson to apply for funding for water and sewer projects with a one-to-one match using their own direct ARPA funds, while smaller municipalities receiving less than $1 million in ARPA funds could request a two-to-one match.

“The city of Jackson has repeatedly advised the state of its inability to pay for the $2 billion in estimated repairs to its water system,” said Crystal McElrath, SPLC senior supervising attorney. ”Jackson is a city in great need, and we cannot ignore that this match system is designed to limit the amount of funds the City can request.”