VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on August 31 to provide the City of Jackson with 15 pallets of bottled water starting Friday, September 2 to aid in the ongoing water crisis.

In addition, the Board offered to provide 2 million gallons of water per day, coming from Vicksburg’s Water Treatment Plant, to Jackson until the capital city’s water system is restored.

“I think in the midst of all the crisis, we have to understand, we have to put the past behind us and move forward. We need to work with not only local government but state and national government. I think that thanks to Congressman Thompson and the governor and the mayor of Jackson, they’re now on one accord, and I think it’ll be good for the citizens. I hope we don’t have to revisit any disconnect or miscommunication of the past,” said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.

A policy was passed on Wednesday to allow Vicksburg to send five pallets a day of drinking water to Jackson. A total of 15 pallets will be sent.

Preparations are being processed with a company based in Florida and the state’s government office to try to send the city 2 million gallons of drinking water a day to Jackson by trucks.

“We should all join together and pray for the city. That’s our capital city, and if it’s in a crisis, then we’re all in a crisis. We shouldn’t just look at it as Jackson versus us. It’s all of us in there together. I hope that the governor and the president and the congressional delegation and the mayor can see that when one of us suffers, all of us suffer,” said Flaggs.

Jackson has received assistance from state and federal officials, including FEMA, MEMA and the EPA, to help with repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

Organizations will host water giveaways in Jackson. Several cities and organizations are also collecting water donations for the capital city.

Jackson has been on under a boil water advisory since July 29.