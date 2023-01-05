JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will continue with virtual learning due to little or no water pressure on Friday, January 6.

JPS leaders said 22 schools had little to no water pressure on Thursday. Although fewer schools are directly impacted, JPS has continued to see fluctuations in pressure across schools.

They said the decision to continue virtual learning is also due to the threat of freezing temperatures overnight on Thursday and possible water main breaks.

Breakfast and lunch will be available at each school from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

JPS leaders said in-person learning may resume on Monday, January 9. They said they will provide updates on Saturday and Sunday regarding the plan for Monday.