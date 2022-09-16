JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The boil water notice has been lifted for the City of Jackson, and leaders with Visit Jackson are encouraging everyone to come to the capital city this weekend.

There will be several events taking place in Jackson this weekend, including the Mississippi Science Fest, the Jackson State football game, the Smithsonian Museum Day, and Rita Brent comedy. There are also many dining options for visitors.

The Mississippi Science Fest will be held on Saturday, September 17 in the Lefleur Museum District, which will feature special guest MLB Janet Marie Smith.

Jackson State University (JSU) will host their first home game of the season against Grambling State University, which will be held at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Leaders of Visit Jackson insist that participants should head to the game early for tailgating and parking. The game will kick-off at 1:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

The District at Eastover will also host a Live Football on the District Green on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Two Museums and Eudora Welty House will host a Smithsonian Museum Day on Saturday, and Duling Hall will be hosting a ‘Raised in the Sipp’ live comedy show performance by Rita Brent at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.