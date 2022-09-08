JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Visit Jackson announced a program aimed at providing some monetary relief due to the water crisis in the form of a grant program.

Dr. Rickey Thigpen, president and CEO of Visit Jackson, noted that the state can only progress if Jackson moves forward.

The Tourism Water Crisis Sustainability Grant program will be supported by Visit Jackson reserve funds. Their fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, 2022.

Visit Jackson Board of Directors has identified $50,000 in funding to reimburse identified sector partners for ice, water and soft drink expenditures. Additional funds are expected from local and national DMO and tourism partners that have expressed a desire to give.

The program is a reimbursement program for Jackson lodging and restaurants, along with museum and attraction industry partners who prepare and serve meals onsite. Participants must provide verifying documentation that they collect and remit the special tourism levy that funds the official Jackson, Mississippi Destination Management Organization (DMO), Visit Jackson, to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

The Tourism Water Crisis Sustainability Grant program has been established with three categories eligible for reimbursement:

Small Industry Sector Partners: 50 Seats or Less up to $500

Medium Industry Sector Partners: 51-200 restaurant seats up to $1,000

Large Industry Sector Partners: More than 200 seats up to $2,000

The funding portal will be open from September 8 through September 30.