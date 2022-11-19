JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people.

Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue.

The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio stations and record labels across the country.

Those in line were able to take as many cases as they needed.

Stokes said despite the citywide boil water notice being lifted, people can’t rely on the city’s water system, and he wanted to make sure families had safe water for Thanksgiving.

“People don’t want to get sick. As they come to visit mom and dad and loved ones, they are just a little hesitant about the water. They feel a lot more comfortable about the bottled water, so people can have a good time. Last week, pipes burst. No water to flush toilets. On Kennington Street last week, same situation. We’re going to keep having burst pipes. We’re going to keep having issues with water. What we must do is provide water for the needy. Even though we’re asking people to come get water, we’re still going to try and take water to older people who are 70, 80 and 90-years-old. We want to make sure they don’t feel alone,” he said.

Water will be distributed again Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the same location near the Jackson Medical Mall. If you need water and are unable to come out, call the office of Councilman Kenneth Stokes.