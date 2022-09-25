JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s boil water notice may be lifted, but the International Museum of Muslim Cultures is still helping to get clean water and hand sanitizer to their neighbors in the city.

The museum partnered with the Islamic Relief USA and the People’s Advocacy Institute for a distribution on East Pascagoula Street Saturday.

The organizers were able to gather 16 pallets of hand sanitizer and 12 pallets of bottled water to give to those driving by the museum.

The distribution was part of the museum’s “beloved community” project, which is aimed at helping to better the City of Jackson.

The project’s manager says the city’s water crisis has taken a toll on neighbors and that its important to help ease the burden.

“We wanted to make sure that we could be out here to support the community because everybody actually should be entitled to clean water. I sympathize with the things that we really struggle with and how it affects our children. We wanted to be out here to support people so that it could lessen people’s anxiety,” said Najla Sharrief.

They will be giving out water and hand sanitizer on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in front of the planetarium at 301 East Pascagoula Street. Organizers say there’s plenty more to give.