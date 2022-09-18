JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the last day for many water giveaways in Jackson after the boil water advisory was lifted.

Volunteers came out to Lynch Street C.M.E. Church to help pass out cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper towels and baby wipes that were donated from people across Mississippi and Louisiana. Even though the boil water notice is over, some people are still taking precautions.

“This event today is very crucial. It’s important because we have a lot of people who may be hesitant about using or drinking the water at this time. We know there is still a need, so we wanted to do our best to make an impact on the community. Let the citizens of Jackson know that we are here to serve them. We care about them. We love them and we want the very best for them,” said Jamie Capers, pastor of Lynch Street C.M.E. Church.

He said the church gave out roughly 2,000 cases of water over the past two weeks.