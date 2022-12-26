JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors have experienced a major water crisis that’s not only affected them throughout portions of the year, but even during the holidays.

As freezing conditions approached the state, city leaders warned neighbors that the weather could cause low water pressure.

Over 100,000 Jackson neighbors were placed under a boil water notice on Christmas Day, leaving some with little to no water pressure. Some also faced flooding streets.

Jackson neighbor Marilyn Williams said the lack of water pressure affected her and her family for the holidays as they tried to prepare food.

“I understand Mother Nature is the reason why the water pressure is down, but honestly this is a Jackson issue that needs fixing,” she said.

Williams and other neighbors said they are fed up with the ongoing water troubles and having to accommodate the issue.

“We, the City of Jackson, just need help,” said Williams.