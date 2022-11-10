JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said crews are working to fix a 20-inch water line break that has affected some areas of Jackson State University and parts of south and central Jackson.

They said those areas experienced low water pressure on Thursday, November 10 due to repair work on the break.

The break was discovered on Tuesday, November 8 on Fortification Street near Maple Street.

According to city leaders, four water tanks have been affected due to the continued repairs. The Lynch Street tank has been depleted.

Officials said it will take time for the water to reach a sustainable level.

Courtesy: City of Jackson

Courtesy: City of Jackson

The leak is in the City’s distribution system and is not connected to any issues with the O.B. Curtis or J.H. Fewell water plants, which are operating normally. We expect to have the repairs completed by today and will keep the media advised of any new developments. City of Jackson