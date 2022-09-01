JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2.

The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road.

Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state Representative Earle S. Banks and Ward 2 Jackson City Councilwoman Angelique Lee, arranged the giveaway. Horhn asked that Flag Chapel Road be accessed from Northside Drive.

“We are very grateful for Humana’s willingness to step up to the plate to help out our citizens in this moment of crisis,” Horhn said.