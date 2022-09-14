JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the last 24 hours and is currently operating at 89 PSI.

Leaders with the City of Jackson said all tanks are currently maintaining good margins for overhead storage. Onsite storage at the plant has gained some additional margin.

According to officials, the city has received isolated reports of discolored water and pressure issues. However, they said the reports are decreasing each day. They also said many of these issues are related to routine water leaks or meter issues.

If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, please report using this tool https://arcg.is/0LDmjb.

On Tuesday, September 13, overall water production increased again yesterday. The membrane plant set a new recent record of 16 million gallons in a day. The conventional plant also increased production.

Significant progress was made on Tuesday with repairs, cleaning and maintenance of the raw water micro screens which are critical to the water intake process. Filter #4 on the conventional side was repaired and started the cleaning process to be returned to service.

Repairs to solenoids, backwash valves and actuators were made on various membrane trains on Tuesday.

A large group of EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) teams are now on site to supplement OB Curtis staff in addition to assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association. The teams onsite are from South Carolina, Michigan, Maryland and Ohio. These teams include operators, mechanics, instrument technicians and maintenance.

This work will expand to the J.H. Fewell Water Plant on Wednesday, September 14.

Investigative sampling continues in expanded capacity on Wednesday to monitor water quality. Hydrant flushing is occurring is certain areas. Leaders said this is intentional and may cause some lower pressure in the immediate area of flushing.

Crews will continue to evaluate when full sampling can begin. Jackson remains under a boil water notice.