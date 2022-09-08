JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders announced overall water production at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility increased from earlier in the week.

The plant produced 24.1 million gallons on Wednesday, September 7. The membrane plant produced 14.1 million gallons, and the conventional produced 10 million gallons. The membrane plant increased production from the prior day. City officials said the capacity increase is what the team has been working toward.

The plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 PSI. The gains made yesterday in the overhead storage tanks were maintained overnight.

More repairs to high service pumps that deliver pressure and water to the city were made yesterday. All high service pumps are now functional. Restoration of the ammonia water line continues on Thursday, September 8. Officials said this will help improve water quality in the distribution system. Automated processes are being restored each day. Work continues with restoration of the sludge plant. Sedimentation Basin #3 was cleared of sediment on Wednesday. Work continues to clean that basin for further assessment. A mutual aid operator will start covering shifts over the coming days to supplement existing operators.

Investigative sampling will continue today to monitor water quality. City officials said the distribution system is not ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice. They’ll continue to evaluate when full sampling can begin. This will depend on sustained pressure. They will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to remove the boil water notice.

Report discolored water or no pressure to the city with an online reporting tool.