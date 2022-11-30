JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The previously confidential agreement between the City of Jackson and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now public.

With this agreement finally becoming public, we now have a better picture of who will be responsible for repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility and what will be prioritized.

Edward ‘Ted’ Henifin will be the third-party manger by the EPA and the Department of Justice. Henifin’s responsibilities will include having authority over maintaining, improving and correcting Jackson’s public drinking water system and also taking charge of the billing system.

“I think he’s a serious guy who has a lot of experience with water systems. And so, I’m glad he’s here to help us out, and I look forward to working with him and moving Jackson forward,” said Jackson City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. “I was impressed with his experience and expertise, and I just wish him the best of success and moving forward here.”

According to Foote, Henifin will build his own staff to fix the issues at O.B. Curtis.