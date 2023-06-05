JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a new number for Jackson water customers to use in order to reach their water utility.

Starting June 5, the call center’s new number is 601-500-5200. Customers will be able to use the number to contact their water utility about billing, report leaks, document service issues and share what they think about their water.

“JXN Water is improving for the better by improving the overall customer service experience. This new number is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week, ensuring we’re able to quickly respond to customer’s questions and provide excellent support,” said Ted Henifin, JXN Water’s third-party water manager.

To make payments, JXN Water customers should continue paying online or at one of the 15 payment locations throughout the city.

Official said JXN Water has purchased multiple payment kiosks that will be operational soon to increase the number of payment locations.