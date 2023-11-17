JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JXN Water announced new water rates and fees for 2024, which establishes new usage tiers for residential and commercial customers in Jackson.

The proposed rates will be shared with the Jackson City Council this month for approval, according to JXN Water officials. If approved, the rates will be effective beginning January 1, 2024.

Beginning in January, single-family households with small meters that use up to 748 gallons of tap water a day would see their bill increase by about 30 cents daily.

Customers with larger meters ranging from one-inch to six-inch in size (i.e., commercial, multi-family, and industrial), will see a daily increase from 71 cents (one-inch meters) to as much as $89 (six-inch meters) on average.

According to JXN Water officials, SNAP customers will have a new rate tier that will lower their bill by 69 cents a day on average.

“Those who need to save the most benefit from saving money by drinking tap water. This new rate structure makes water affordability possible for 12,500 JXN Water customers who receive SNAP benefits,” said Ted Henifin, interim third-party manager for JXN Water.