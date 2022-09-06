JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell, Ward 4, teamed up with Alcorn State University Scott County alumni to get clean water to the elderly.

Officials said more than 200 cases of bottled water were donated to Windsong Apartments on Tuesday.

Neighbors said they were thankful for the donation because getting safe water has been a challenge.

“Walmart didn’t have any in the store down the street. Everywhere I checked, didn’t have it. That’s why I went way to Madison to Max Super Food to get water. We need, I need to have water. I can’t wash my clothes; I can’t cook because I have to boil the water,” Wilma Rockingham, who lives at the apartments.

“You can’t drink the water because they haven’t been taking care of water. So every time you turn around, you have to wash the bathtub out and the commode because the stuff because all the stuff is black on the side,” explained Shirley Copeland, who also lives at Windsong Apartments.

The facility’s management said their residents recently regained full water pressure.