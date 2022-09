JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Woke Vote will water distribution and voter registration drive, Hydrate with Hope, in Jackson on Sunday, September 11.

The organization will provide cases of water to families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Participants will also have an opportunity to register to vote.

The drive will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 3401 Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson.

Organizers said all community members are invited to receive free water while supplies last.