JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis is affecting education. The Jackson Public School (JPS) system has been forced to move to virtual learning because of low water pressure issues.

Students are having to get readjusted to learning at home after officials said schools can’t operate without safe, running water.

Educators are concerned that if the water problems aren’t addressed soon, students could be out of the classroom longer than expected.

Data from the Mississippi State Board of Education (MBE) showed student test scores declined during virtual learning during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Ryan Johnson, a teacher at Pecan Park Elementary, says he’s worried about another drop in grades.

“A big percentage of our students are more hands-on learners. You have to be more around them in a public setting to kind of reach them in a way we really want. Test scores are really going to be affected. As a teacher, we always feel that one day of school is almost like a week of a lesson. Every day a child isn’t at school, you’re adding on to a week of them missing something,” he said.

JPS leaders says they’re monitoring the water situation, but haven’t said how long virtual learning will continue.