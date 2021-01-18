Jackson’s Water Distribution System experiencing several water main breaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Dr. Charles Williams, Director of Public Works for the City of Jackson, the city’s water distribution system is currently experiencing a high volume of water main breaks.

The City of Jackson Department of Public Works Water Maintenance Division is responding as quickly as possible to address each water main break. In certain parts of the City, residents may experience low water pressure or no water pressure while water main breaks are being repaired. We ask residents to call the 3-1-1 system if they experience low water pressure or no water pressure. If any loss of pressure does occur, please be on alert for a boil water notice. We ask for patience while working to stabilize the water distribution system.” Dr. Charles Williams, Director of Public Works/City Engineer

Boil water notices were issued for the following areas on Monday, January 18:

• [4300-4499] Meadow Ridge Dr.; 39206

• [4300-4399] Henderson Circle; 39206

• [4100-4299] El Paso Street; 39206