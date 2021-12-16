Jacksonville Jaguars fire head coach Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media availability by the Jacksonville Jaguars at Chandlers Cross, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The Jaguars will plat the Miami Dolphins in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

(WMBB) – The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired head coach Urban Meyer.

After less than one year in Jacksonville, Urban Meyer is out as the Jaguars’ head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

Meyer spent less than a year as the head coach of the Jaguars, coaching in just 13 games this season.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be the interim coach.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen,” owner Shad Khan wrote in a statement.

“Trent Baalke continues as our general manager and will work with Darrell to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season. In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season,” Khan wrote.