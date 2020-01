PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Jacoby Bergeron, the Petal teen who was diagnosed with the fatal illness Batten Disease, has passed away.

His mother made the announcement on Facebook.

17-year-old Jacoby was diagnosed with the disease in 2015. It took his mother almost 10 years to get the correct diagnosis. The disease affects the neurological system, and the life expectancy for most patients is 12-years old.