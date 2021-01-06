Jacqueline Amos running for Jackson Ward 4 seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democratic party leader and Jackson native Jacqueline Amos has qualified for the Jackson City Council Race in Ward 4.

Amos issued the following statement on Wednesday:

Watching the suffering and fear all around us over the past ten months has reminded me that

every person who has something to give back to help improve the lives of our fellow citizens

and communities has an obligation to serve. Today I am honored to qualify as a candidate for

City Council in Jackson’s Fourth Ward. I am running because I have always put people above

politics, and that is what we need now more than ever. I look forward to hearing about the

hopes, fears, and dreams of my fellow Jacksonians in the Fourth Ward in the weeks and months

ahead. Jackson is my home and I will serve this city with all that I have to give. Jacqueline Amos, candidate for Ward 4 Jackson City Council seat

Ward 4 is currently represented by Councilman De’Keither Stamps, who was elected to serve as State Representative for House District 66 in October 2020.

The Municipal Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

