Jahliyah Readus is a Super Student

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a challenging time to be High School student, but the pandemic has not stopped a 16 year old Jackson girl from excelling at the highest level. 12 News’ Andrew Harrison first spoke with Jahliyah Readus 5 years ago when she won 20 awards on Class Day.

The awards haven’t stopped piling up for Jahliyah Readus. Jim Hill is her home school, but she is part of the Michelle Obama Early College Program, and she’s already taken classes at the University of Mississippi and Tougaloo. By the time she finishes high school, she’ll have two years of college under her belt.

Jahliyah explains, ” I chose the Biology Associates Degree.”

We asked, “Why did you focus on Biology?”

Jahliyah answered, “Well, when I grow up, I want to be a pediatrician.”

Several prestigious universities already have Jahliyah on their radar.

She says, “Just kind of see what happens, but I was always focused on the Ivy League Schools, because I know I can get there.”

The Ivies like extracurriculars. Jahliyah as plenty of those.

Fulton Caston is a retired Band Director. He’s also involved with the Encore Foundation.

He says, “Her talents, as you mentioned before, include singing. You should her hear sing.”

That’s the kind of talent that won Jahliyah the Mid-South Beauty and Bold Pageant in 2018. In 2019, she was named Miss Congeniality.

Family friend Coretta Frazier explains, “She’s a pretty nice girl. She has a lot of empathy, and she cares about others. Jahliyah has been an inspiration to my daughter. She has been in the program a whole year before my daughter had been in it.”

A simple philosophy serves Jahliyah well.

She explains, “Everything has a challenge, but what I go by is, you have to work hard now, and in the future, it’s going to pay off.”

Long term, Jahliyah has her sights set on Johns Hopkins Medical School. Then after that?

Jahliyah concludes, “A lot of people try to leave the state, but I think it’s better to stay and help build where we are.”

We implored her, “Please don’t leave.”

Jahliyah answered, “Yes, Sir.”

That should help us all rest a little easier.

Jahliyah plans to take all her classes at Tougaloo this Fall.

Look for here in a Health Care Heroes segment in about 10 years, if not sooner.