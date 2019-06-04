Jake Mangum drafted in 4th round by New York Mets

STARKVILLE — For the second year in a row Mississippi State senior Jake Mangum was drafted by the New York Mets.

Only this time – 28 rounds higher.

The Mets picked Mangum in the fourth round (118 overall) Tuesday.

The former Jackson Prep star shattered the SEC all-time hits record this season. He has 375 hits and counting. He also led the SEC in hits this season, and was second in batting average.

His teammate Ethan Small was picked 28th overall by the Brewers. Fellow Bulldog pitcher Colby White was picked in the sixth round (188 overall) by Tampa Bay.