MONDAY: Scattered showers and a few downpours will be likely today with a 60% chance for rain. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool because of the cloud cover and rain, with highs today in the upper 70s. It will also be breezy, with winds gusting up to 20 to 30 mph at times this afternoon. Rain should taper off tonight though skies remain mostly cloudy.

TUESDAY: More scattered showers and storms are likely for tomorrow, but there should be a bit more in the way of sunshine. The chance for rain will be around 50% with a gusty south breeze. Humidity will stay pretty high with warming temperatures, with afternoon highs in the middle 80s.