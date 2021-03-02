Jasco gas station declared a “public nuisance”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson gas station that was the scene of a deadly shootout earlier this year has been shut down. The City Council approved an ordinance to declare the Jasco gas station on Woodrow Wilson Avenue a “public nuisance.”

In early February 2021, two men were shot inside the store and died from their injuries. The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance video.

At this time, the store has been closed due to code violations. Due to the council’s action on Tuesday, the city attorney will take action against the store as a public nuisance if it reopens.