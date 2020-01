VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District plans to close the gates of the Steele Bayou Control Structure within the week. It's located approximately 10 miles north of Vicksburg.

Heavy rainfall during the past two weeks has elevated the Mississippi River and its tributaries. This heavy rainfall has also elevated the lower Mississippi River to above average levels for this time of year.