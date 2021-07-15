Jason’s Deli closes after 21 years in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jason’s Deli served the Jackson community for 21 years, but the popular lunch spot has a sign on the door that said it’s closed.

“My wife used to take the boys after school, take them to Jason’s. It was kind of a ritual. My girls used to go to Jason’s after church, and it’s a tradition, and everyone has a favorite on the menu and just to lose them is just a sad thing,” said one neighbor.

Some restaurants have struggled since reopening. They have not been able to find workers. Jeff Good, owner of Sal & Mookie’s and other restaurants in the metro, said it’s hard to find good help.

“What we are finding is a tremendous amount of demand for talent and limited amount of talent that is ready to come back,” said Good.

According to a statement from Jason’s Deli, the location was owned by a partner franchise. They said the County Line Road location closed because the lease was up on the building.