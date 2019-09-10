Jay Hughes: A day in the life of the candidate

I-55, Mississipi (WJTV) – From Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana to Oxford, Mississippi, Jay Hughes has lived a life along the Mississippi River. Friends say he had a poor existence early in life and worked whatever job imaginable from oyster shucker, to a truck driver and a janitor. That’s when he decided to enter the U.S. Army as a means of service and as a path to further his education.

He went to college at Nicholls State University. Afterward, he went to the University of Mississippi Law School where he met Cris, who he would later marry. The two have a daughter, Patricia, who is a senior in high school.

In addition to practicing law, the Hughes’ caught the entrepreneurial spirit and opened a number of small businesses. The couple employs hundreds of people around the state. And despite the busy schedule, friends say the two can often be seen in Oxford on their weekly ‘date night’

The state representative is running for Lt. Governor. 12 News caught up with him on the campaign trail at Irl Dean Rhodes annual prayer breakfast in Rankin County.