Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, Team ROC file second lawsuit against MDOC

FILE – In this July 21, 2010, photograph, employees leave the front gate of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. Another Mississippi inmate died at the hands of a fellow inmate, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, this time, at the penitentiary, bringing the death toll to four amid disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims and Team ROC filed a second, civil lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The lawsuit represents more than 150 inmates.

They want MDOC to address the prison conditions at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and develop a plan that will eliminate the health and safety risks for inmates within 90 days.

Governor Tate Reeves said the inmates in Unit 29 at Parchman are being moved to another facility. According to the governor, the only parts of Unit 29 that will remain open include Death Row and a support services building.

As part of this lawsuit, Carter, Mims, Team ROC and the inmates are asking the court to retain full jurisdiction of Parchman until the Department of Corrections fully remedies the situation.

The filing follows a previous lawsuit that Carter, Mims and Team ROC submitted in early-January.

