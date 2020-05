FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, a Jayess woman won $100,000 from a Mississippi Blues scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at MS Holmesville Grocery 98 in McComb.

On May 21, a Collins woman won $20,000 from a Triple 7s scratch-off game. She purchased the ticket at Rameys in Collins.

A West Point man won $30,000 from a Crossword scratch-off game. He purchased the winning lottery ticket at Murphy Oil in West Point.

