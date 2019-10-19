JDRF One Walk hosted to support Type 1 Diabetics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- “Make Type 1 type none” was the goal for over 1,000 participants walking at the annual JDRF Diabetes walk in Flowood.

Families gathered at the Nature Park in their special customized shirts to bring awareness and support those who are suffering from a chronic condition, Type 1 diabetes.

Michelle Reza, Executive Director of JDRF, said, “Type 1 diabetes is a 24/7 disease that never goes away. They are constantly having to count carbs check their blood sugar give insulin it is a tough life, but we like to say that it doesn’t define us having type one diabetes we can do anything that anyone else can do.”

The Diabetes Walk fundraised a total of $200,000 which will go toward discovering a cure for the illness and helping affected families.

