Jeb Bush to stump for Tate Reeves in Tupelo

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush will headline a fundraiser for Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves in Tupelo.

The event’s suggested contribution is $2,500 to host, $1,000 to host and $500 to attend. Typically, fundraisers with nationally know names bring in a minimum of six-figures with the bulk of the money coming from hosts.

The October 1 event will be held in the home of furniture manufacturer Gentry Long and his wife, Brandi.

Reeves spent a considerable amount warding off Bill Waller in a runoff. Still, he had $3 million left compared to Democratic nominee Jim Hood’s $1.5 million.

Some political observers say President Trump may decide to make another visit to Mississippi to help Reeves in a tight race.