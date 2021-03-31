Jeff Altman named acting director of MDOT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) named Jeffrey C. Altman, P.E., acting executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

According to MTC, Altman will assume the role on Thursday, April 1. This comes after MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath resigned.

Altman began his public service career in 1998 in the MDOT Planning Division. In 2009, he was named assistant director of the Local Public Agency Division, a function of MDOT that oversee federal money for local government projects. He became LPA division director in 2012. Since 2019, he has served as assistant to the executive director.

“I am thankful for the commission’s confidence in me to lead MDOT,” Altman said. “Melinda set a high standard for excellence, integrity and transparency. While she will be sorely missed, we know the quality of our infrastructure impacts our quality of life and affects economic development. We are prepared to continue being good stewards of taxpayer dollars as we maintain nearly 30,000 highway miles and 6,000 bridges. With the guidance and support of the commission and legislature, we will invest wisely and systematically to make Mississippi a better place to live, work and play.”

The commission will begin a nationwide search for a permanent executive director. They plan to appoint someone by April 2022.