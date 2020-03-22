Jefferson County deputies search for man accused of taking daughters

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was supposed to return his daughters to their mother, but he didn’t.

Investigators are working to find 49-year-old Kelvin Rankin, 10-year-old Eden Rankin and eight-year-old Aubrey Rankin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2017 black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. The vehicle has a Mississippi tag that reads KMR1.

Kelvin Rankin (left); Eden and Aubrey Rankin (right)

Deputies said they checked the known homes of Kelvin Rankin, which are located in Jefferson and Warren Counties, and they did not find him or the girls there.

It’s unknown which direction they are traveling. If you know where they are, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-786-3404.