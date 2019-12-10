Jefferson County School District sues maker of e-cigarettes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A school district in Mississippi is suing the largest e-cigarette maker in the United States. The lawsuit says Juul Labs is deceptively marketing its products to teenagers and causing young people to become addicted.

The Jefferson County School District filed the lawsuit Dec. 5 in federal court in southern Mississippi. Attorneys are seeking to have it certified as a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all Mississippi school districts.

The lawsuit is similar to those filed this year by several other states and the District of Columbia.

Juul executives dispute allegations that they have marketed their products to teens.