Jefferson County Sheriff advises citizens to stay home until roads are clear

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Sheriff James E. Bailey Sr. of the Jefferson County Sheriff Department gave a statement in regards to fallen tree onto roadways. He said for citizens to stay home unless it is an emergency as crews work to clear all roads. Below is his full statement:
We are working as quickly as possible to clear all roads of trees as well as assisting anyone in need of help. We are aware that power lines, trees, and debris are down throughout the county. I am asking everyone if it is not an emergency or extremely necessary for you to leave to please stay home and off the roads until this storm passes. The safety of the residents of this county as well as my staff is my priority’s concern. Please stay home and stay safe! Thank you all for your cooperation in this matter for we are working to resolve all issues as soon as possible!!!Sheriff James E. Bailey Sr.
