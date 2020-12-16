Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about phone scam

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are using the department’s phone number while calling neighbors.
Sheriff James E. Bailey Sr. said the scammers are using his name. The scammers are calling neighbors about credit card fraud.
Bailey stated the calls are not from his office. He said neighbors should not give out personal information like social security numbers, birthdates or addresses to the scammers.
