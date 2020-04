BASSFIELD, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jefferson County EMA updated the public on its response after Sunday’s deadly tornadoes.

According to EMA Director Jocelyn Ragsdale, crews are still doing damage assessments. They also have a base of operations in Bassfield, which is set up at City Hall.

Ragsdale said they’re working with the Salvation Army to provide lunch and dinner to neighbors who lost everything. Meals will be provided from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. until further notice.